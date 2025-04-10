Falcons trade lands haul of picks in this full 2025 NFL Mock Draft

We are three weeks from the 2025 NFL Draft. This is a critical time for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons -- they have to find a way to fix this defense.

Fontenot's job is also on the line; his concerning history has him standing on thin ice. He hasn't found enough impact players in the Draft, especially on defense. This year's class will be under a microscope after a quiet free agency period.

Trading down in the first round should be a priority, just as happens in this mock draft.

TRADE: Falcons trade out of first round with Jaguars

ATL receives: No. 36, 70, 88, 126, 2026 2nd rd.

JAX receives: No. 15

Round 2, Pick 36: Falcons draft Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Falcons need to find a way to trade down and recoup the picks they have given away. The question is whether a team will be willing to trade with them. In this instance, the Jaguars offer a haul of picks to trade up 21 spots.

Despite the trade down, Atlanta lands an elite talent in Kenneth Grant. The Michigan lineman can eat space with his 330-pound frame and develop into an impactful pass rusher. He brings much-needed beef to this smaller defensive line.

Round 2, Pick 46: Falcons draft Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The signing of Mike Ford and re-signings of Mike Hughes and Dee Alford shouldn't push the Falcons away from taking a cornerback on Day 1 or 2. They need a higher-upside player like Azareye'h Thomas.

Only starting one year at FSU, Thomas needs to develop, but his rare athleticism for a six-foot-one corner is worth taking a shot on.

Round 3, Pick 70: Falcons draft Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

Waiting until the third round to draft a pass rusher is a dangerous move if you are the Atlanta Falcons. Nevertheless, that's how the cookie could crumble.

Bradyn Swinson is a rising prospect coming out of LSU. He has everything you look for in a pass rusher. The Dirty Birds would hope to pair him with last year's third-round pick, Bralen Trice, to make a formidable pass rush.

Round 3, Pick 88: Falcons draft Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Using the other third-round pick from the Jaguars, Terry Fontenot takes a page out of last year's draft and builds for the future. Terrance Ferguson allows them to let Kyle Pitts walk next offseason.

Round 4, Pick 118: Falcons draft Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Same situation as the last pick; Kaleb McGary is in the final year of his deal and expressed his desire to retire after signing the contract two years ago. Losing him leaves a big hole on Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside. Drafting Ajani Cornelius gives them an option if they lose their long-time starter.

TRADE: Falcons trade back a couple of spots with Steelers

ATL receives: No. 128, 185

PIT receives: No. 126, 218

Round 4, Pick 128: Falcons draft RJ Mickens, S, Clemson

Using a pick they acquired from the Commanders, the Steelers trade up two spots with the Falcons. In exchange, the Falcons trade up an entire round.

Atlanta could use a versatile defender like RJ Mickens. He can play safety or in the slot, giving this team more insurance if Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford can't handle the responsibility.

Round 6, Pick 185: Falcons draft Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

Terry Fontenot's movement around the board lands him Tyler Batty, a big edge rusher out of BYU. Batty has the size (6'5", 271 lbs) off the edge that Raheem Morris looks for. His reliability and run-stopping ability gives this defense another chess piece.

Round 7, Pick 242: Falcons draft Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

You know we had to finish this mock draft with the annual late Day 3 Bulldog selection. Nazir Stackhouse would join Justin Shaffer, John FitzPatrick, and Zion Logue in that category.

Just like a couple of other players in this mock draft, Stackhouse is a big body on the inside of the defensive line. His name perfectly matches his ability.