Falcons veteran starter heading to chopping block ahead of preseason opener

Dee Alford had a down season after showing promise in his first two seasons. He was picked on more than any other Falcons defender, resulting in a lot of yards allowed by the defense.

He hit free agency with many expecting him to move on from the Falcons, but the coaching staff decided last year was a fluke.

That said, he still has to prove he won't be a liability, especially with all the competition around him. Preseason will go a long way in determining if he starts against the Buccaneers' deep receiving corps in Week 1.

Dee Alford has to prove himself in preseason if he wants his starting gig back

The slot cornerback position has essentially become a starting position. With so many three-receiver sets, teams are always looking to keep that speed and quickness on the field, rather than the beef and strength of a linebacker.

The Falcons are hoping last year's disaster won't happen again in 2025; no team struggled more at the position than the Dirty Birds, with most of the blame landing on the shoulders of the starter, Dee Alford.

That is why the Falcons added a lot of competition this offseason by moving Clark Phillips III back inside and drafting versatile defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.

You could make the argument for any of these three players to start: Alford has held the position for years, Phillips III has improved each year and is still a talented player, and Bowman Jr. is a Jeff Ulbrich favorite.

The difference with Alford is that he is the one guy they would consider releasing with a rough preseason. The other two were mid-round draft picks who are still on their cheap rookie deals.

Is he in a start-or-cut situation? Possibly, because the coaching staff won't be too eager to keep three slot guys on the final roster.

All said, Dee Alford is under more pressure than anyone to perform in these three preseason games.

