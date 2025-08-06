Falcons first depth chart signals the beginning of the end for veteran

For the most part, there aren't many surprises on the Atlanta Falcons first depth chart. The offense is set in stone while the defense has a clear rotation all over the board.

At least for the most part, as a long-time veteran and former trade acquisition has found himself buried on the chart, hinting toward his eventual release.

Kentavius Street is buried on the Falcons depth chart ahead of first preseason game

Kentavius Street was an underrated addition by the Atlanta Falcons a few of years ago. Acquired from the Eagles for next to nothing, the veteran quickly showed that he can still play in the league.

However, that was then, and today is now; his spot on the roster is very much in limbo, especially after seeing his place on the roster.

Seven defensive linemen sit ahead of him: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, Ta'Quon Graham, Morgan Fox, and LaCale London. The only player not ahead of him is undrafted free agent Simeon Barrow Jr.

Teams don't usually keep more than six or seven players at the position, so Street could be the first name out.

Even when you look beyond the depth chart, things already look bleak for the veteran as Onyemata, Orhorhoro, Harrison, Dorlus, and Fox are essentially roster locks.

There are really only one or two spots open and it appears Graham and London have the early lead for those spots.

Nonetheless, there is still enough time for Kentavius Street to make a run at a roster spot. He has three preseason games to show his worth, and all the practices in between.

Not to mention, sometimes these initial depth charts can be misleading as teams set them up to give younger players more confidence and/or to get a longer look at them.

