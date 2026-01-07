Falcons waste no time making a flurry of signings after end of 2025 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons had a strong finish to the 2025 season, winning their final four games, but that didn’t stop the franchise from cleaning house the day the season ended. Now, just days after the final game, the Falcons are rebuilding the front office and searching for a new head coach. Amid all of this, Atlanta has still secured some players for next season’s roster.

The team recently signed seven players to reserve/futures contracts. In the NFL, reserve/future contracts are deals for the next league year with a player who wasn’t on an active roster in the current season. That means the seven guys Atlanta signed will be part of the team’s offseason program, with a chance to make the active roster in 2026.

Falcons start 2026 offseason with seven signings to future contracts

Here's a look at the seven players Atlanta signed to to reserve/futures contracts:

• Wide receiver Chris Blair

• Punter Trenton Gill

• Defensive back Tysheem Johnson

• Defensive tackle Ben Stille

• Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber

• Running back Carlos Washington

• Defensive back A.J. Woods

Fans will recognize some, if not all these names, as all seven ended the 2025 season on the Falcons practice squad. That means there is already a sense of familiarity, from both sides, entering the offseason. These players now have the opportunity to earn a bigger role on the team throughout the offseason program.

Some of these guys have already been through offseasons in Atlanta, like Chris Blair. The wide receiver has been with the Falcons since 2023, going through the process of getting signed, waived, and re-signed to practice squad.

He did appear in three games this season, and eight games total in his three years in Atlanta. Running back Carlos Washington has also been with the team since 2023. He appeared in one regular season game in each of the last two seasons.

Whatever their paths or journeys in the NFL, they have secured an opportunity heading into the offseason, and will have the chance to prove they can help the Falcons in 2026.