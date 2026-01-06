Falcons just confirmed when Matt Ryan will finally conduct his big interview

The Atlanta Falcons are just a few days away from bringing a franchise legend back into the building. Matt Ryan has been the frontrunner to be named the Falcons' newly-created president of football for some time now, but will officially interview with Arthur Blank for the position on Thursday or Friday.

Former #Falcons QB and CBS analyst Matt Ryan interviews later this week, Thursday or Friday, with Atlanta for the newly created president of football post, sources say. He is considered the favorite. pic.twitter.com/mbkZUQHQq8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

It was reported by Jay Glazer a few weeks ago that the former NFL MVP was in talks to join the franchise in a high-profile front office role, but gave little clarity. But after Arthur Blank penned his letter to the fanbase yesterday, we finally learned the extent of the position Ryan would be inheriting.

The Falcons still have to conduct a full hiring process in compliance with the Rooney Rule, but it feels like a foregone conclusion that Matty Ice is the man calling the shots in Atlanta. Despite being traded after the 2021 season, the 40-year-old is still a fan favorite who the fanbase trusts to right the ship.

Something worth noting is that there have been reports that Ryan has been in the team facility for a few weeks now and has been doing his homework on the available coaching candidates this cycle. It's unknown how true this is, but it's no secret that he has an incredibly tight relationship with Blank.

The four-time Pro Bowler was the last quarterback to lead the Falcons to true postseason success, so there's nobody better suited to lead this team back to the playoffs. However, he boasts no NFL executive experience, which means Blank needs to surround him with experienced league execs.

It was reported yesterday that the new president of football would work collaboratively with the new head coach and GM, but this position would likely be filled before those so the new president of football can help the Dirty Birds conduct the search process to find a new regime to begin with.

Despite the collaboration, Blank revealed that the president of football (which seems very likely to be Ryan) will also have final say in the majority of the team's organizational decisions. He also admitted that the new regime will report to the president of football, while the POF will report directly to Blank.

Falcons fans are elated enough to know that Rich McKay will no longer be play a role in the organization, but knowing that his likely replacement is in the works makes it even better. This will be a topic to revisit after the interview later this week, but the arrow is pointing up on Ryan's return.