There is mutual respect in the NFC South as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had some high praise for his opposition on Sunday afternoon, Michael Penix Jr.

After the Bucs' win, Baker took to the podium and called the Falcons' quarterback a "problem." And despite what you may think, this is a clear compliment.

“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this league for a long time. I think he’s a great player. He’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young but he’s got it.”



- Bucs QB Baker Mayfield on Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. pic.twitter.com/HIg4uVd2YS — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) September 7, 2025

It is hard to argue with him. The second-year quarterback put his team on his back and led them to what should've been a Week 1 win, but he was let down by his defense and special teams.

Michael Penix Jr. is here to dominate the NFC South for years to come

A loss is a loss, but there was one good thing the Atlanta Falcons can take out of Sunday's loss: Michael Penix Jr. is the franchise quarterback. There is no longer a need to worry about the most important position in sports.

Unfortunately, Penix Jr. doesn't have a better record as a starting quarterback. The Week 1 loss moved him to a 1-3 record, but it could just as easily be 4-0. His last win came against the Giants in his starting debut. He diced up a porous Giants defense.

His next two games could've easily resulted in wins. He led a gutsy drive against the Commanders and put up 38 points against the Panthers -- both ended in overtime losses where he didn't touch the ball.

And then on Sunday, he led a long drive to score a go-ahead touchdown, which included two hard-fought fourth-down conversions with his legs -- all with his top two receivers injured.

This felt like your typical Matt Ryan game; your quarterback's great play isn't enough to win the game.

Nevertheless, it is good to hear the respect Mayfield has for Penix Jr. He knows that he was outplayed by his counterpart, despite accounting for one more touchdown and leaving with the win.

Penix Jr. was much more efficient and made some outstanding throws. Meanwhile, Baker started off rough and barely completed 50% of his passes.

Hopefully, the defense and special teams can back up their quarterback for the rest of the season. The Falcons cannot continue losing these types of games.

