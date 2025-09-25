Falcons’ Week 4 opponent just suffered another brutal injury setback

The Washington Commanders were already without Jayden Daniels in Week 3 and his status for Week 4 remains uncertain. Without the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Marcus Mariota would be in line for the start in his return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium against a Falcons team in desperate need of momentum.

And the Dirty Birds got exactly that as the injury news just went from bad to worse for Dan Quinn's squad. It isn't just Daniels who is at risk of missing Week 4—another offensive difference-maker could be inactive on Sunday. It was reported yesterday that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin's quad injury suffered in Week 3 is still affecting him, suggesting his Week 4 availability is very much in doubt.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin is uncertain to play Sunday vs. Atlanta due to his quad injury, per source. He still is seeking more information about the injury. pic.twitter.com/NEhZ5cQpAR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025

For a Falcons defense that's expected to again be without star cornerback A.J. Terrell, the potential absence of McLaurin could be just the break they need to return to form after a humiliating Week 3 loss to the Panthers.

Terry McLaurin is far from a guarantee to play in Week 4

Raheem Morris admitted yesterday that Terrell remains week-to-week with the hamstring injury the Pro Bowl cornerback suffered in Week 2, but is hopeful he can return soon. However, the Falcons' have a Week 5 bye, so it makes sense to hold him out to give him the extra week of recovery ahead of a Monday Night clash with Josh Allen and the Bills.

The 29-year-old is off to a slow start in 2025, yet remains the go-to target within Kliff Kingsbury's offense. After spending all offseason in a contract dispute with the organization, the Ohio State product finally received a lucrative three-year, $96 million extension which made him the sixth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Through three weeks of 2025, McLaurin has caught 10 passes for 149 yards and no touchdowns—a far cry from the career-high 13 touchdowns he attained in 2024. Among the players with more yards than the two-time Pro Bowler are Sterling Shepard, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Tucker, and Juwan Johnson.

If he's unable to suit up, Washington would be forced to lean heavily on Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz, and Luke McCaffrey—which bodes well for a young Falcons defense. But Atlanta's defense ranks second in the NFL, with only the Browns' unit surrendering less yards per game.

Even with Daniels and McLaurin sidelined, the Commanders are far from a pushover. The Commanders racked up 41 points against the Raiders and totaled over 200 yards on the ground. Moreover, Samuel can still give defenses problems and McCaffrey caught a 41-yard score in Washington's 41-24 victory over the Raiders.

Regardless of Washington’s final lineup, the Falcons are desperate to rebound after their Week 3 loss in Carolina. The potential absence of the Commanders’ two most important offensive players presents a rare chance for Atlanta to regain their momentum against a top-tier NFC opponent.

