Falcons' Week 4 outlook just changed in a way no one expected

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 4, or so we thought. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a sprained knee at the end of Washington's Week 2 loss to the Packers and that Daniels' status for Week 3 is in doubt.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who underwent an MRI following the loss to the #Packers, was diagnosed with a sprained knee, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Not a long-term injury, but Daniels’ status this week vs the #Raiders is in doubt. pic.twitter.com/ovhEHkNnkl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2025

There is a real chance the former No. 2 overall pick misses Sunday's clash with the Raiders, but could return in time for Week 4. However, if he isn't deemed ready, former Falcons starter Marcus Mariota could get the starting nod in back-to-back revenge games.

Daniels has been off to a slow start in 2025, but his absence would serve a benefit to the Dirty Birds' young defense. Jeff Ulbrich's unit forced four takeaways against J.J McCarthy and the Vikings in Week 2, and the unit will be hungry for more validation come Week 4.

With Jayden Daniels banged up, the Falcons could face an old friend

Mariota started 13 games for the Dirty Birds in 2022, logging a 5-8 record before being replaced by Desmond Ridder. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions—and ran for a career-high 438 yards and additional four scores.

If Daniels doesn't play, the Commanders are in solid hands. Since being drafted No. 2 overall by Tennessee in 2015, the 31-year-old has made 74 starts and totaled 115 touchdowns across 11 seasons.

After leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship in 2024, the start of 2025 has been humbling to the former Heisman Trophy winner. Daniels has thrown for 433 yards and three touchdowns this season, yet has hardly made an impact on the ground

Washington averaged nearly 29 points per game a season ago, yet have scored less points than the Jets through two weeks. That's a disappointing development for a quarterback who was a dark horse to win MVP entering Year 2—but instead the sophomore slump has hit hard.

Daniels' chemistry with Terry McLaurin has yet to ignite, and instead, Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel have emerged as his most trusted options.

The good news for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense — and the challenge for Ulbrich’s defense — is that the playbook doesn’t change much whether Daniels or Mariota starts. Both bring mobility, both can manage RPO looks, and both are capable of pushing the ball downfield.

But knee injuries being the same thing that derailed Robert Griffin III's career in Washington, it's fair to wonder if the Commanders will play it safe with their franchise quarterback. And if they do, it'll mark Mariota's return to Mercedes -Benz Stadium.

