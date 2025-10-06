Falcons' Week 6 plans might've been dashed by Patriots' shocking Sunday Night upset

Week 5 saw the Atlanta Falcons enjoy an earlier bye week than usual, which means that we will get to enjoy 13 consecutive weekends of Falcons football. After an impressive victory over the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders, the Dirty Birds will remain at home to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

A date with reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football makes for an already daunting task for Michael Penix Jr. and company, but things just got a whole lot scarier. After entering Week 5 as one of two remaining undefeated teams, Buffalo hosted the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, only to be toppled 23-20.

While the Bills turned the ball over three times, Drake Maye threw for 273 yards and delivered far beyond everyone's wildest expectations in his first-ever primetime game. The bad news for the Falcons is that Allen and company will travel to Atlanta with a surplus of motivation to ensure that they don't suffer back-to-back losses.

The Bills could be looking to send a serious warning in Week 6

Prior to Sunday Night, Orchard Park was home to the NFL's second-best offense and and the league's highest-octane rushing game. However, against the Patriots, star running back James Cook was held to just 49 rushing yards on 15 carries (3.3 YPC), which saw the Bills' whole offense sputter.

Allen entered the game with just one turnover in four weeks, yet New England's defense forced a fumble and an interception against him. And that doesn't even account for the three-time Pro Bowler's fourth-quarter interception that was called back due to defensive pass interference.

In all likelihood, the Atlanta defense should see A.J. Terrell return to the lineup against the Bills, but Allen's MVP odds fell last night—so Week 6 could see him hope to make a statement against a Falcons defense that's been among the best in football. And with Jeff Ulbrich familiar with the 29-year-old due to his time in New York, facing him could make for some serious nightmare fuel.

Meanwhile, Penix is fresh off the best start of his NFL career, throwing for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns against Washington. But next week marks just his second-ever primetime start—and his first under the lights of Monday Night Football.

Luckily, all three of Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts have been playing some of their best football as of late. In order for Atlanta to log their second consecutive victory, the offense will have to keep pace under the bright lights so Penix can deliver the same way Maye did.

