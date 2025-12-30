Falcons were just given the ultimate bulletin board material entering Monday night

The Atlanta Falcons aren't expected to stun the Los Angeles Rams tonight, but crazier things have happened. The 6-9 Falcons have won two straight and are finally playing relative to their potential, but unfortunately their resurgence came too little too late, since the playoffs are still not a possibility.

Even though the Dirty Birds are at home, not many believe in their hopes of pulling off the upset. During ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the entire five-person panel, and 82% of fans expect the Rams to pull off the victory, which isn't surprising but very disrespectful to a highly talented roster.

However, that could turn out to be a good sign for the Falcons. They need every ounce of momentum they can get to stun one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL on primetime, which could turn out to be the lack of belief this team needs to ensure that those doubters eat their words in a few hours.

Falcons have a better chance against the Rams than many fans believe

The Falcons have a talented offense that can keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams, but their defense could also play a factor. The Los Angeles' offensive line will be missing three starters, which could see Atlanta's defensive line contribute to turning the tides in favor of the home team.

The Rams might be 11-4 and a Super Bowl favorite, but nobody can say they're unbeatable. They're fresh off of a harrowing Thursday night loss to the Seahawks in overtime, while a mediocre Panthers' team beat them just a few weeks ago. This means that the Falcons can find a way to shock them.

Davante Adams and Darious Williams are also key starters the Rams will be without, so Sean McVay's offense could go stagnant if A.J. Terrell returns to form and locks down Puka Nacua. And if Drake London takes another step forward in his second game back from injury, that will prove crucial.

However, the most pivotal aspect of any potential upset is the fact that Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson know this Rams team well. They both served as assistants under McVay during the 2021 Super Bowl run, and they brought over a similar offensive system when coming over to Atlanta.

And that's why unlike many others, I think a Falcons team who has been successful on primetime this year could do more of the same tonight. But it all comes down to which Kirk Cousins we see.