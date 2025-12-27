Former Falcons' QB echoed what all fans believe amid growing Kirk Cousins dilemma

The Atlanta Falcons are in a pinch with constant quarterback controversy entering 2026. After Michael Penix Jr. struggled through much of this season, his season-ending injury segued Kirk Cousins into success late this season.

The former Falcons starter is 3-2 as the starter since Penix's injury. He's provided improvement and hope in an ailing offense. He even reinvigorated Kyle Pitts' Falcons career, something no one expected (except me).

Amidst all the drama, a former Atlanta QB chimed in on the drama surrounding the Falcons' seemingly open QB battle.

"I'm not sure Kirk Cousins is the solution given his cap number. Fans want something different," Matt Schaub told 680 The Fan.

Kirk Cousins is not the answer Atlanta is searching for, despite reinvigorating the Falcons' offense

With how the team has operated, especially following their playoff elimination, Cousins is playing like the solution. His 2:1 TD: INT ratio isn't phenomenal, but he's thrown almost as many touchdowns through five weeks as a starter as Penix did through nine games this season.

His completion percentage, TD rate, and record are all an improvement from his predecessor, so why isn't he the answer?

Cousins' well chronicled Falcons history has been short-lived, but highly expensive. Kirko Chainz' dead cap hit was almost double the hit on-roster cap hit in 2025. Next season, the veteran would be a $57 million cap hit in 2026 if the Falcons kept him on the roster, and $35 million dead cap hit if he's cut.

Atlanta must eat a ton of money if Cousins is cut, but it was impossible to justify until this offseason.

General manager Terry Fontenot is facing a dilemma: Should he eat $35 million to move on from Cousins, or allow $57 million against the cap, and use him as the starter, or even a backup? Trading him has been on the table for a year now, but a suitor would have likely revealed themselves by now.

With those cards in hand, Fontenot has another option to consider, and Schaub said it best: fans do want something different. Ever since Matt Ryan was traded away on that dreary March 21st day over three years ago, the Falcons have been aggressively searching for his replacement, with no luck.

Four different quarterbacks have tried and failed to succeed at the position, and four seasons later, no one has yet succeeded.

At this point in his 14-year, Cousins' age will only make him worse. The Falcons can save a substantial amount of money by cutting ties this offseason, and that'd be for the best. Fans want a change, someone electric, efficient and exciting.

Whether or not Penix is the long-term answer has yet to be seen, but he needs time. The Falcons must cut ties with Cousins, and sign or trade for a cheap veteran to mentor Penix. Multiple emerging veterans are available this offseason, and it's the perfect opportunity for a new face in Atlanta.