Falcons were just handed the NFC South on silver platter as injury bug hits archrival

The Atlanta Falcons dropped a huge game in Week 1 against their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could have dramatic consequences later in the season.

Since that game, the Falcons have had their ups and downs, but things seem to be trending in the right direction as of late.

Meanwhile, it has been a lot of up for the Bucs as they sit at the top of the division with a 5-1 record.

However, the injury-riddled Bucs continue to see many big-name players go down, which could provide an opportunity for the Dirty Birds to get back in the division-crown race.

Buccaneers' injury issues gives the Falcons a prime opportunity to make a run

When the Falcons saw the Buccaneers in Week 1, both teams were missing key players.

The Bucs were without left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin—two players who have since returned to the field.

However, Godwin is hurt once again, and likely won't play in Week 7. Their other two starting receivers, Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, are hurt, with Egbuka being doubtful to play on Monday, while Evans' status looks more optimistic. Also, RB1 Bucky Irving is expected to miss another week.

To make matters worse, they play the angry Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Lions are coming off a game where they were dominated by the Chiefs, and aren't likely to roll over and let Baker Mayfield destroy them, even without Brian Branch—who was suspended for one game after punching JuJu Smith-Schuster after the loss.

This is the week where the Falcons have to make it within a game of the division leader.

Atlanta has a tough road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. With how injured the Niners are, the Dirty Birds should be able to control the game if they can get the run game going early like they have been.

To make Week 7 that much more important, the Bucs get the blessing of playing the Saints after the Lions, followed by their bye week.

The Falcons will also have a winnable game in Week 8 as they host the Miami Dolphins.

Now is the time for this team to make up ground in the NFC South. The Bucs will only get healthier these next few weeks, so hopefully they hit a rough patch while the Falcons continue their momentum.