4 winners (and 3 losers) from Falcons statement win over Bills

While the Atlanta Falcons held a solid 2-2 record coming out of their bye week, there were a lot of questions about the team.

Many of those questions were answered at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons took down one of the best teams in the NFL on one of the biggest stages by a score of 24-14.

There were so many outstanding performances in the game, with few poor performances.

Falcons winners and losers from huge win over the Bills

Winner: Bijan Robinson, RB

Bijan Robinson continues to one-up himself. After a career high in scrimmage yards in Week 4, he came back with a new career high with 238.

We knew he was special coming into the year, but he is on a whole different stratosphere. There is a legit debate that he is the best player in the entire league, and he should certainly be in the MVP conversation.

Loser: Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR

The Falcons knew they were going to run the ball a lot this week, which was a big reason for the veteran receiver being a healthy scratch, but there is no way around it; his stock has plummeted this season.

He has struggled doing everything this season. It will be interesting to see his status against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Winner: Drake London, WR

Drake London did not look like himself the first few games, but he has come back with a vengeance as he continues to prove he is one of the best at his position.

The star receiver ended the day with 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, with most coming in the first half. He also had that ever-so-close touchdown right before halftime.

Loser: Every other wide receiver

There are two sides to this. On one hand, Casey Washington and David Sills V achieved their main goal of blocking for Bijan. But, on the other hand, they did nothing in the passing game.

Minus Drake London, Falcons receivers had zero catches on two targets. Hopefully, Darnell Mooney will return and find chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. starting on Sunday.

Winner: The defense

We went into the game saying the Falcons needed to have long drives ending in touchdowns to keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands. While they did that, for the most part, the defense showed their No. 1 ranking is no fluke.

They held one of the NFL's best offenses under 300 yards, something every other defense has failed to do this season.

Jeff Ulbrich is a superstar coordinator who has proven to be one of the best coordinator hires of the offseason.

Loser: Those who doubted the defense's resume

For the past two weeks, we heard that the Falcons' defense is overrated because they only played J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young, and Marcus Mariota (conveniently forgetting Baker Mayfield). They shut everyone up as they held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to 14 points.

When they were able to settle into the half, they became dominant. They allowed touchdowns on the first drive of each half, and forced six punts and two turnovers the rest of the way.

Winner: A.J. Terrell, CB

Missing A.J. Terrell was huge for the defense, even if they were able to overcome it. The superstar cornerback remains the most underrated player at his position, and he continued that narrative in his return.

Terrell spent most of the game covering Keon Coleman, who ended with 3 catches for 11 yards. Coleman is an excellent player who has stepped up for his offense this year, but in Week 6, it was his opponent who stepped up.