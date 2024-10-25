Falcons will likely be without two key defenders in key divisional game
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to play the newly-injured Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a critical matchup for first place in the NFC South.
With this game meaning so much in the standings, you would love to have all reinforcements at your disposal. That won't be the case for either team; the Falcons announced Troy Andersen will miss his fourth straight game while Justin Simmons will likely miss his first game.
Troy Andersen out, Justin Simmons doubtful for Falcons in Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons defense has been struggling in recent weeks and things could only get worse in Week 8. They, once again, will be without starting linebacker Troy Andersen who has not played since he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors against the Saints in Week 4.
The surprising news is that Justin Simmons is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. The Pro Bowl safety was able to play through it last week but that likely won't be the case this week.
If Jessie Bates' counterpart isn't able to play then Richie Grant will take his place.
The good news is that Troy Andersen hasn't experienced any setbacks since returning from IR. He was a full participant along with offensive linemen Matt Bergeron and Ryan Neuzil, who both missed time against Seattle. Bergeron will play while Neuzil is listed as questionable.
Things could certainly be worse for the Atlanta Falcons
If you are upset about the injury designation of Justin Simmons, just be glad you aren't on the other side of things. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans for a few weeks and Chris Godwin for the entire year.
On Monday, the Bucs let Evans play despite him visibly struggling to walk due to a hamstring injury. Predictably, things only got worse after he dropped a touchdown pass and he will now be out until after their bye week.
Meanwhile, Chris Godwin was on the field with less than a minute remaining in the game with his team down two scores. He was rolled up on after catching a pass which resulted in a season-ending injury.
So, while the Falcons might be down two key defenders, the Buccaneers are down two playmakers who are everything for their passing attack.