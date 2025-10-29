Falcons ' Zac Robinson succession plan might just be hiding in plain sight

It's no secret that Zac Robinson's future with the Atlanta Falcons is coming into question. The offense has sputtered over the last two weeks, as the Dirty Birds are able to get down the field, but their red zone struggles could eventually lead to Robinson's firing—a move the fanbase would totally support.

However, if the second-year offensive coordinator were to get fired or leave for the Oklahoma State job, the Falcons might already have their replacement in place. Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach T.J. Yates has been the most popular name, but another offensive assistant might be better suited for the job.

Atlanta is home to one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, and that goes beyond Bijan Robinson. The offensive line is one of the most improved units in football over the last few seasons, and the change can be attributed to OL coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford.

Dwayne Ledford is the Falcons' perfect Zac Robinson replacement

The 48-year-old has served as Atlanta's offensive line coach since 2021, but was promoted to run game coordinator before the 2024 season. Prior to joining the Falcons' staff, he served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Louisville, as most of his coaching experience is in the trenches.

Yates has been a popular name for Falcons OC because of his NFL pedigree, but Ledford played in the NFL too. The former center went undrafted in 1999 and spent most of his career with the 49ers before retiring in 2006.

It's impressive what Ledford has done to the Falcons' front line. According to Pro Football Focus, Chris Lindstrom has led all guards in PFF grade in three straight seasons under his tutelage while being named to three straight Pro Bowls.

Moreover, both Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary have ascended to stardom under Ledford, but Dalman's replacement, Ryan Neuzil, has been just as productive. Even Elijah Wilkinson outside of Week 8 has been fairly productive, which is a testment to Ledford's impact.

Jake Matthews has continued to anchor this offensive line with his ironman streak, and his job has been made even harder with McGary out for the season. The OL has helped the run game flourish, but play-calling is what's holding this offense back from being among the top five in the NFL.

Robinson is falling on his sword with the pistol formation, so his unwillingness to play to the strength of his personnel could see Atlanta turn to a trusted, internal candidate in order to rectify the mistakes of what's becoming one of the league's most disappointing offenses.