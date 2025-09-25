Former NFL star urges Falcons to cut Zac Robinson loose in stunning endorsement

Atlanta Falcons fans have quickly soured on offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in 2025, and it's not particularly difficult to see why that is. Despite boasting one of the league's most exciting offenses on paper, the Falcons ' offense is averaging just 14.0 points per game and is fresh off the heels of a 30-0 shellacking from the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Penix Jr's rocky start has seen fans on social media already calling for Robinson's job, so it was no surprise when former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant joined the discussion. But in a surprising twist, Bryant doesn't want the 38-year-old to be fired, he hopes Oklahoma State hires him for their vacant head coach position.

Oklahoma state let’s make Zac Robinson the head coach! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 23, 2025

Bryant and Robinson were teammates for three seasons in Stillwater and helped the Cowboys to nine-win seasons in both 2008 and 2009. After Oklahoma State lost their final nine games of 2024 and was upset by Tulsa last weekend, the school fired longtime head coach Mike Gundy—and Dez is calling for his alma mater to hire his former teammate.

Dez Bryant wants to see Zac Robinson become Oklahoma State's next head coach

After a standout career at OSU, the three-time Pro Bowler was selected by Dallas in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Once there, he emerged into one of the league's best pass-catchers, recording three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2012-2014. From there, he struggled to stay healthy before retiring in 2020, and has remained in the public eye since.

Meanwhile, Robinson was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round in 2010, serving as a career backup before venturing into coaching by joining Sean McVay's staff with the Rams in 2019.

It’s a bold endorsement at a time when Robinson is feeling the heat in Atlanta, but it underscores the respect he still carries his former quarterback. But his name has remained a hot topic in coaching circles, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Oklahoma State boosters kick the tires on an alumni.

This could also be the best case scenario for all parties. Robinson jumping ship would present Falcons fans with the opportunity they've been waiting for without Raheem Morris or Terry Fontenot having to fire him. His play-calling has received criticism this season, but his move to the sidelines will improve the communication issues between he and Penix.

At this time last year, Robinson was receiving NFL head coaching hype, so it's no surprise to see he could be considered for the Oklahoma State vacancy. He might not have recruiting experience but he does have experience both as a play-caller and a Cowboy—and that could be exactly what the program needs post-Gundy.

