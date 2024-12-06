Fans left scratching their head at Raheem Morris' opinion of Kirk Cousins
Players love Raheem Morris but that doesn't mean fans always do. The current head man for the Atlanta Falcons has come under heat in recent weeks for not benching Kirk Cousins despite his massive struggles.
The idea of starting Michael Penix Jr. was quickly squashed by Morris following Cousins' four-interception performance in Week 13. Right or wrong, the head coach is fully committed to the guy who was handed a $180-million contract.
Certainly, there are arguments for both sides but one thing that isn't arguable is that Kirk Cousins has been extremely inconsistent this season. Nevertheless, Raheem Morris isn't willing to admit that.
Raheem Morris doesn't see Kirk Cousins' play as inconsistent
When asked about how concerning Kirk Cousins' inconsistency is, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had this to say:
"It's hard to say 'inconsistency,' right? I mean, we didn't start off the season great and he played really well and had a stretch where he played really well and we just haven't played well the last game and about a half. Whatever the case may be, but we got to get him back to going where he feels comfortable. Where we are able to do things we want to do and we can execute and get the ball in our playmakers' hands. And it's not just Kirk, it's really the whole offense, it's really all of us, it's really the whole team. We got to find a way to win those football games. So it's not frustrating. It's not inconsistency, it is about us being able to go out there and execute and find ways to get a win. So, for like us it's more about not a frustration of inconsistency, it's more about how to be more consistent so you can get the wins you need to get."- Raheem Morris
I am not here to criticize people for what they say on the microphone but it is hard to ignore this one.
After saying that it isn't about inconsistencies, Morris goes on explain the literal definition of inconsistency. He talks about Cousins having a rough beginning and recent stretch of games—sounds pretty inconsistent to me!
I get it though, he is the head coach and isn't there to single out one player for being bad. He has to sidestep specific questions and place the blame on the entire team.
Nevertheless, you can admit that Cousins has been inconsistent. It is the truth; Cousins knows it, his teammates know it, the whole world knows it! Yes, other players are liable but Cousins literally just threw the game away against the Chargers.
The 36-year-old quarterback doesn't need his head coach to be all rainbows and sunshine at the mic; he can handle the truth. For Morris, it isn't a good look to contradict yourself in a one-minute spiel.