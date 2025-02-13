Filling out the Falcons all-time starting lineup: QB and skill players edition

TE1 Tony Gonzalez

Before going into Tony's impressive career accolades two players must be noted in this discussion. Alge Crumpler was a great Atlanta tight-end and remains a popular former player among the fanbase. His accomplishments and effort made a great career that has him as the second leading tight-end in franchise history.

Jim Mitchell might not be a name many Falcons fans are familiar with. However, he is the team's all-time leading receiver from the position and spent a decade with the franchise. Mitchell played in a far more brutal era and had an impressive enough career to make him a tempting selection. Still, Gonzalez is an NFL legend who simply cannot be surpassed despite the impressive careers of Crumpler and Mitchell.

Gonzalez is all-time leading receiver from his position and remains a legend for a reason. Spending his final years in Atlanta the pass catcher led by example. His impact on a franchise so often cursed with losing seasons cannot be understated. It was Gonzalez who helped Matt Ryan take that next step forward in his development and become one of the league's best starters. Despite his short time with the franchise Gonzalez is the only answer here.