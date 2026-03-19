Floated Kirk Cousins landing spot is the perfect storybook end to his NFL career

Kirk Cousins' NFL career has been in a free fall since signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He was not yet healthy at the time, fell victim to the drafting of a first-round quarterback, and has now run out of starting opportunities.

After getting released by the Falcons, the 37-year-old is on the search for a new team. Unfortunately, every team is set up to have a starter come Week 1, which will relegate him to a backup role. And there is one destination that sticks out among the rest: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named Sin City as the best place for the veteran. He could serve as a bridge starter as likely No. 1-overall pick Fernando Mendoza transitions to a new spot. But then, once his time as a starter inevitably comes to an end, so will his career.

Kirk Cousins has no option but to ride the backup wave after Falcons exit

Seeing Cousins sign with the Raiders would be seeing him wave the white flag on his career. At most, he only has a few more years left in the NFL.

Joining a team that will draft a first-round quarterback, much like ended up being the case in Atlanta, would mean spending a bunch of time on the bench. There is no way he could compete long-term with Mendoza on the roster, unless they plan to start Cousins until they deem Mendoza ready.

Even the chances that he would start in Week 1 are slim. The former Indiana Hoosier is a developed, experienced player who has been compared to Matt Ryan. Why wouldn't the Raiders want to start him immediately?

Some other teams that might provide him a similar situation are the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Arizona Cardinals. Nevertheless, the Jets are looking to Geno Smith for 2026 and maybe a draft pick, the Steelers are possibly waiting on Aaron Rodgers, and the Cardinals will target a QB in the draft.

Maybe this is a situation where he waits until the last minute to sign. He could see what each team does in free agency and the draft, evaluate his options, and sign with whatever team makes the most sense.

Nevertheless, his hopes of starting, let alone playing for a few more years, are quickly going down the drain. The Falcons seem to have been his final shot at being a trusted starter and it seems like a season or two of mentoring Mendoza could spell the end of Kirko Chainz' playing days.