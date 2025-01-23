Former Colt could be perfect final piece for Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta offense

The Atlanta Falcons offense will stay mostly intact throughout the 2024 offseason. The only question marks are the future of Kyle Pitts, and whether or not they can retain starting center Drew Dalman. Atlanta has put themselves in a great position on offense, with every starter except for Dalman under contract for the 2025 season. Even backup tight-end Charlie Woerner and former starting back Tyler Allgeier are still under contract for next season. Every important piece outside of the center has already had their future decided.

If, however, the Falcons are unable to retain Dalman in free agency the team does have other viable options. The best fit for Atlanta if they are unable to re-sign Dalman is former Colts center Ryan Kelly. The established starter has had a solid career and would further Atlanta's size advantage in the trenches helping the inside run game. There is an argument to be made Kelly could be a better fit in Zac Robinson's system than Dalman.

Atlanta's focus should be on signing Ryan Kelly if Drew Dalman isn't returning for the 2025 season

Kelly has been consistently durable starting double-digit games every season since 2018. While the center has missed limited time it has only helped illustrate his consistency and impact. Atlanta has an example of this as well with Drew Dalman missing extended time. The difference was Atlanta's ability to still run the football at the same level and offer decent protection.

It was a downgrade but not as drastic as expected leaving room to wonder if paying Dalman would be the right decision. Signing Ryan Kelly would be a safe move that gives Atlanta arguably the best offensive line in the conference and a ends any questions about the offensive line next season.

The one downside to landing either player is just how limited Atlanta's cap space is this offseason. With the defense needing a full rebuild and your offense already stable how important will Atlanta consider signing an established center?