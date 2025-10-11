Former Falcons fan favorite is making the team regret letting him go

The Atlanta Falcons might have the best defense in the NFL through five weeks, but that doesn't mean they don't miss Foyesade Oluokun. While Divine Deablo has shined since signing with the Falcons this offseason, Oluokun has been just as inpressive in 2025.

The former sixth-round pick in 2018 has continued to prove why he's among the NFL's most reliable linebackers. He's tied for 10th in the NFL with 44 combined tackles this season and his 80.8 PFF grade ranks 15th among all linebackers.

Under Jeff Ulbrich, the defense has transformed into a unit that can finally get to the quarterback, but fans can't help but wonder what would have happened if the 30-year-old linebacker never left. Deablo is better from sideline to sideline, but Oluokun is far superior as a coverage linebacker—so having both of them would an elite unit downright terrifying.

Foye Oluokun has become a star since leaving the Falcons

The Yale product hasn't played for in Atlanta since 2021, but his absence has been felt. He's surpassed 100 tackles in five consecutive seasons, and that streak is on pace to jump to six by the end of the season.

After signing a three-year $45 million deal with the Jaguars a few summers back, it was his move to Jacksonville saw him unlock his true potential and emerge as the heartbeat of a young defense. The St. Louis native led the NFL in solo tackles in each of his first two seasons in Jacksonville—and led the NFL in total tackles back in 2022.

Oluokun was quick to make an impact under new Jags defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile—who replaced former Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen— and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after dazzling in Week 1 against the Panthers.

He has been so impressive that he signed a new four-year extension last offseason. His running mate, Devin Lloyd, leads the NFL in interceptions, highlighting how much the pair have been a clear catalyst for Jacksonville's 4-1 start.

However, it's not like Atlanta is in a bad position. Both Deablo and Kaden Elliss have been playing at a high level at linebacker, and the Falcons' 2025 NFL Draft class is among the NFL's most impressive.

Both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have showed glimpses of superstardom early into their rookie seasons, while third-round safety Xavier Watts was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.

The Dirty Birds were unable to stabilize their defense while Oluokun was in Atlanta, yet have only managed to rectify theit defensive woes until after he was gone. With or without the veteran linebacker, fans have a reason to be optimistic this year.