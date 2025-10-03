Latest Xavier Watts accolade shines a bright light on the future of Falcons' defense

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts is a critical piece of the team's defense. One of several key rookies for the Falcons defense, Watts has already made his impact well-known in Atlanta. The Falcons are hoping that he takes their defense to the next level this season and beyond—and so far he has.

Watts was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for his strong start to his rookie season. This accolade is sure to be the first of many that Watts will receive this season and throughout his NFL career.

Xavier Watts' NFL career is off to a fast start

Watts, who was drafted out of Notre Dame with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has made 23 total tackles and two interceptions in four games for the Falcons. After shining in South Bend, he has put those lessons from Jessie Bates III to good use.

Watts is among the 13 players in the NFL to record more than one interception through four weeks of the season. He is also the only rookie in the NFL with more than one interception this season.

Watts' two interceptions to start the 2025 NFL season are impressive, especially with him being a rookie. There are only two other players in the NFL who have more interceptions than the 23-year-old entering week 5: Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd—who lead the NFL with interceptions apiece.

Watts is the first Falcons rookie with multiple interceptions since linebacker Deion Jones in 2016. He is also the first Atlanta defender since Al Richardson to record multiple interceptions within the first four games of the season.

In the Falcons' 34-27 win this past Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Watts was one of the leaders for Atlanta defensively, recording six total tackles. The two-time All-American also picked off Commanders' backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, which ended up being a crucial moment in the game for the Falcons.

His other interception this season came in the Falcons' 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in week 2, where he logged a takeaway off quarterback J.J. McCarthy late in the fourth quarter.

The impact that Watts has had is a positive sign for Atlanta's defense moving forward, as they are looking to build a dominant defense to complement their young, talented offense. And between Watts, fellow DB Billy Bowman Jr., and pass-rushers James Pearce Jr., and Jalon Walker, Jeff Ulbrich is taking advantage of the youth movement.

It'll be intriguing to see how the 23-year-old can perform after the bye week when the Falcons go up against one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 6.

