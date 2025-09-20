Former Falcons fan favorite Mohamed Sanu finally hangs up his cleats

Former Atlanta Falcons fan favorite Mohamed Sanu Sr. has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a successful 10-year career. The wideout broke the news with a brief message on social media.

After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing. Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan. Excited to give back through coaching & share the game in a new way with the @FactsOverStats Podcast. The journey continues… 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ey4szZmJV8 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) September 19, 2025

"After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing," Sanu wrote on X. "Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan."

Former Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu retires from NFL after 10 seasons

Sanu, 36, was a reliable contributor for former Falcons legend and MVP quarterback Matt Ryan. From 2016 to 2019, he caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns across 53 games with Atlanta. His reliable hands, toughness and polished route-running skills were crucial to their success, especially come playoff time.

Falcons fans surely remember when Sanu scored the first touchdown of the team's NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers in 2016. It was his second of two end zone trips that postseason; he was vital to them reaching their first Super Bowl since 1998.

The veteran wideout posted an 18-246-2 receiving line across five win-or-go-home contests and two postseason runs with the franchise.

Here's a fun fact: Sanu played quarterback growing up. Yet, his arm talent was scarcely used as a pro, though positive things happened whenever it was. The one-time South Brunswick High School signal-caller finishes as one of the most efficient throwers in league history. He completed seven of eight passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns, yielding a perfect passer rating (158.3).

In 2019, the reeling Falcons traded Sanu to the New England Patriots for a 2020 second-round draft choice. It marked the end of his time with the Dirty Birds and the beginning of the end for him as a full-time starter. The pick turned out to be the No. 55 overall selection, which Atlanta later sent to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and became J.K. Dobbins.

After a decade, Sanu rides off into the sunset with slightly above $32 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac). Most of the money came from his time in Atlanta, collecting roughly $22.6 million, thanks to a five-year, $32.5 million contract he signed in 2016. But 10 years with the Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, and Lions is something for him to be proud of.

However, Sanu clearly outlined that not seeing him on the gridiron doesn't mean he's done with football. The journeyman receiver's announcement to hang up the cleats was concluded with the reveal of his new podcast, Facts Over Stats.

