The Atlanta Falcons have had a revolving door at the quarterback position since Matt Ryan's exit. Searching for answers the team believes they finally have their quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. Finding this answer didn't come without a myriad of missteps that cost the team cap space and draft picks.

One such mistake was the team's decision to draft Desmond Ridder behind veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota. Atlanta's decision to waste two seasons on the duo is as bad a front office blunder as you could possibly make. Ridder was traded after his failed stint as a starter, landing in Arizona, where the quarterback would fail to make the roster. His career would continue due to the Las Vegas Raiders having no other options. After struggling mightily with the Raiders, it appeared Ridder's career could be reaching its end.

Desmond Ridder was denied a surprise chance to continue his career in Denver

The quarterback was handed the chance to work out with the Denver Broncos in an effort to continue his career. While the Broncos appear to have their quarterback depth chart in place with Bo Nix as the starter and Jarrett Stidham as the team's backup, Ridder could have become the third emergency option. If the quarterback's career is going to continue, this is the role the former Falcon must find. However, Denver's plans changed, and before Ridder was ever given a chance to attend, the offer was rescinded.

Despite how things went in Atlanta, Ridder remains an easy player to root for. The quarterback's answers and accountability during his time with the Falcons perfectly demonstrated his football character. While this didn't help the awful on-field performance, it does take away any ill will fans had for Ridder moving forward. It is fair to wonder how the quarterback might have developed if brought into a more stable franchise.

Ridder being thrown into Arthur Smith's offense hardly set the quarterback up to play at a consistent level. While this in no way excuses the mind-numbingly bad turnovers or the missed throws, it is worth pointing out. Ridder has the talent to be a reliable backup option. What has prevented the quarterback from stabilizing his career is his decision-making. It is why the Falcons were forced to play musical chairs with Taylor Heinicke and Ridder. It is also why the Raiders and Cardinals both opted to move on after a short time.

With this latest roadblock it appears Desmond Ridder is nearing the end of his career. It is hard to see many potential landing spots left. Ridder is going to need to find a team willing to sacrifice preseason reps and make a surprise strong impression for his career to continue.