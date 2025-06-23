Former Falcons running back rightfully believes he was robbed of MVP

Michael 'The Burner' Turner was one of the most feared running backs during his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

With a unique blend of speed, power, and balance, he routinely made defenders look helpless, especially in 2008 when he turned in a career year.

While being interviewed by 680 The Fan, Turner said he was robbed of the 2008 MVP, and he might be right.

Falcons RB Michael Turner had a strong case for the 2008 MVP award

Michael Turner joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 after backing up LaDainian Tomlinson in San Diego.

He quickly proved he was well worth a starting gig as he ran the ball 376 times for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns.

While appearing on 680 The Fan, the two-time Pro Bowler said, "I tell people all the time I should've been MVP."

Before that, they talk about who was first and second in voting, and their less-than-stellar stats.

Peyton Manning won the award despite only throwing for 4,002 yards and 27 touchdowns, to go with 12 interceptions.

Those aren't stats that win many MVPs, to say the least. If they were, Matt Ryan would've won 10 with ten straight 4,000-yard seasons.

Turner tied with Chad Pennington with four votes, and Pennington only threw for 3,653 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those are stats that would get you replaced in today's NFL.

It is wild to see how the NFL has changed so quickly.

They talk about how Turner was hurt by the fact that he was in his first season as a starter, on a new team. The NFL world wasn't familiar with his name, so he was overlooked.

If that is true, that is downright lame. The Dirty Birds went from 4-12 in 2007 to 11-5 in 2008, largely thanks to Turner. I think we can all agree that sounds like the "Most Valuable Player."

If he had won the award, he would've been the franchise's first MVP. Instead, Matt Ryan's Super Bowl season in 2016 was the first, and to this point, only MVP.

