Falcons are clearly on the rise after Jaire Alexander nearly signs

It is no surprise that Jaire Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens after his release from the Green Bay Packers. He goes from one winning organization to another.

What was a slight surprise was hearing who he was close to signing with: the Atlanta Falcons. The simple fact that he was willing to go to a team in a long playoff drought tells us all we need to know about the 2025 season.

The former Packers cornerback has earned enough money throughout his NFL career. What he hasn't earned enough of is Super Bowl victories.

The seven-year veteran hit the open market looking for a team that would provide him with the opportunity to change that, and while he ultimately chose the prestigious Ravens organization, he still considered the Falcons.

Normally, you wouldn't think a veteran like him would even pick up the phone for a team that missed the playoffs. But he sees something in Raheem Morris' squad.

This is reminiscent of the Calais Campbell signing from a couple of years ago. While that move didn't turn into a postseason berth, this year is different because of the quarterback situation.

Of course, part of Alexander's consideration had to do with Jerry Gray, who coached him a few years ago in Green Bay. It shows the type of respect he has for his former coach.

By the sound of things, there weren't too many teams in the running, which you have to figure is due to a lack of interest on his side.

So, while we aren't here for consolation prizes, it is still a good sign that a veteran like Jaire Alexander would give the Atlanta Falcons the time of day. It proves that the Dirty Birds are on the rise and expected to be a contender heading into a promising 2025 season.

Now they just have to prove everyone right by dominating on the field.

