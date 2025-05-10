Former Falcons star linked to reigning Super Bowl champs

There isn't any question that an Atlanta Falcons reunion isn't on the horizon for veteran safety Justin Simmons. After one underwhelming season in Atlanta, the veteran has remained a free agent while the Falcons have been busy adding to the position. Not only is DeMarcco Hellams set to return in the 2025 season, but the team has brought in a trio of additions in Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman. This would seemingly shut the door on any potential re-signing for Atlanta and Justin Simmons.

With this in mind, NFL.com took the time to project landing spots for the top remaining free agents. This included Simmons, who the piece has signing with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. It is a potentially exciting fit that would likely breathe life back into the veteran's career. Looking at the defensive talent the Eagles continue to add, Simmons would play a lesser role joining the most talented defensive unit of his career. It could be the perfect opportunity for Simmons to hunt for an elusive ring and give the Philly secondary a veteran boost.

Justin Simmons moving on from Atlanta and signing with Philly would be a perfect upgrade for the veteran

Simmons' most memorable moment in Atlanta was picking off Patrick Mahomes in the red zone to help keep the Falcons in a shockingly entertaining game. It was far from the first time the veteran has terrorized Mahomes, it was a fun twist that gave the Falcons life in a game they really had no business competing in. Aside from this, Simmons' time in Atlanta was defined by frustration and a defensive coordinator who didn't utilize Simmons and Jessie Bates together properly.

While the Falcons have moved on, there is no ill will towards a player who continues to have nothing but positive things to say about Atlanta. The Falcons opting to move in a different direction is more about the pieces they had in place and who will work best with veteran Jessie Bates. If Simmons were to sign in Philly, it wouldn't come as a surprise for a team that continues to focus on keeping its Super Bowl window wide open.