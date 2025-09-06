Sometimes things are too hard to believe in the NFL, and that is the case when you think about the 2023 Atlanta Falcons.

Then-head Coach Arthur Smith entered the season, starting a second-year quarterback in Desmond Ridder, whose career would be surprisngly be all but over just two years later.

Desmond Ridder's career likely ends in the place he began his college career

Ridder was an excellent college quarterback at Cincinnati after throwing 30 touchdowns as a senior and almost 90 over four years. The young signal-caller helped the Bearcats reach heights they had never reached and could've only dreamed of.

His excellent senior season led his team to a 12-0 record, an American Athletic Conference Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth, where they ran into an Alabama buzzsaw.

This convinced the Falcons to take him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of his first season backing up Marcus Mariota, but started a few games down the stretch.

Arthur Smith thought he saw enough from the young quarterback to make him the starter in 2023 -- a mistake that would cost him his job. Ridder's struggles led to two benchings throughout the season, and he was quickly dismissed in the offseason via a trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

His career has plummeted, which is sad to see because he seemed like an excellent person.

He didn't make the Cardinals' roster last year, losing the QB2 battle to Clayton Tune. They signed him to their practice squad before the Las Vegas Raiders poached him.

The Raiders gave him an opportunity with injuries to Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, but he didn't prove enough to remain with the team entering this season.

His status in the NFL was in doubt for much of the offseason. Broncos head coach Sean Payton implied early that he was considering retirement after cancelling a workout with the team.

He also reportedly declined an invitation to join the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

However, he jumped at the opportunity to return to his college city, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he competed for a roster or practice squad spot behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to make the roster, and veteran QB Brett Rypien landed the practice squad berth. Now, his football career is in major doubt. At this point, it is hard to believe he would get another opportunity, and even if he did, he might decline.

To think he went from starting quarterback to being out of opportunities in less than two years is crazy. It further proves just how far the Atlanta Falcons have come in such little time.

