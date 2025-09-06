Buccaneers are about to learn the hard way about this Falcons breakout star

Arnold Ebiketie has been about as inconsistent as anyone on the Atlanta Falcons since he was drafted in 2022.

We have seen flashes of brilliance, but they have always been followed by sustained slumps; at least, until now.

After a hot end to the 2024 season, he's is about to take his game to a whole new level playing for Jeff Ulbrich in 2025. And that will start with a huge game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's season opener.

Arnold Ebiketie is bound to feast on Buccaneers' beat up offensive line

The Buccaneers got some bad news early in offseason activities when they learned that their star offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, underwent a knee operation that has him out for the first week of the season, at least.

The Bucs' offensive tackle position doesn't run too deep, much like the Falcons' right now. They will likely start free-agent acqusition Charlie Heck, who has started one game in five years—which came all the way back in 2020.

This is the best news the Atlanta Falcons' revamped pass rush could hear. They have the opportunity to feast off a backup and make life miserable for Baker Mayfield, something they couldn't do last season.

While most fans are focusing on James Pearce Jr, Jalon Walker, and even Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie is expected to be the incumbent leader of the group.

The former Nittany Lion already showed his talent in limited preseason action. While it was against lesser competition, he was beating his blockers with ease, and he was able to register a sack in the redzone.

Last season, he ended what started as a disappointing season with five sacks in his final six games. That stretch of brilliance put him in Trey Hendrickson and even Micah Parsons territory.

His career high in sacks is six, something he has done the past two years. He will fly past that total in the first half of the season, I am confident in that. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets well into double-digits in sacks by the year's end. He has the talent to do so; it will come down to consistency.

Hopefully, Ebiketie can break out in his contract year. He is being overlooked because of the three offseason additions at the position, but the league is about to know his name.

