Former Falcons starting quarterback working out for new team

What a fall it has been for Desmond Ridder these past two years. He has gone from a starter to begging for a job to continue his NFL career.

After spending time with the Cardinals and Raiders last year, the former third-round pick is working out with the Indianapolis Colts, who need all the quarterback help they can find.

Desmond Ridder is a tryout QB here at minicamp.



Other tryouts:

LB Jake Chaney

CB Josh DeBerry

DT Antonie Lattany

S Shiloh Means

LB Joseph Baughan

CB Cameron Watts

RB Nay’Quan Wright — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 10, 2025

Hey, maybe he might find himself starting, considering how Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones have played.

Former Falcons starter Desmond Ridder looks to join the Colts

You can't help but feel bad for Desmond Ridder. He was thrown into a tough spot in just his second year and was expected to end a long Falcons' playoff drought.

Arthur Smith then benched him twice as the team looked for any consistency.

He was traded last year to the Arizona Cardinals for Rondale Moore. Both teams ended up seeing no benefit from either player; Ridder was poached off Arizona's practice squad, while Moore suffered a season-ending injury.

Ridder was snagged by the Las Vegas Raiders, who gave him the same treatment as the Falcons, throwing him in and out of the starting lineup due to injuries.

He hit free agency this offseason, and his future has been in doubt. He was offered a job in the USFL, which he declined, and Sean Payton said Ridder was considering his future after there was a scheduling conflict with a tryout.

It appears he is ready to continue playing football, however. He is still young and only entering his fourth year in the league.

Meanwhile, the Colts are juggling one of the league's worst quarterback units. Anthony Richardson, who is injured, was horrendous last year, and Daniel Jones hasn't been the same player since his playoff run with the Giants a few years ago.

If Ridder can prove himself, he could push for a roster spot, especially if Richardson's rehab takes longer than expected.

