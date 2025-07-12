Former Falcons trade bust without a job deserves a training camp invite

The Atlanta Falcons made a big trade during last year's preseason when they acquired Matt Judon from the New England Patriots.

Judon had proven to be one of the league's best pass rushers, but he never came close to that level in his lone season with the Falcons.

Nevertheless, he still deserves a job as training camp looms for all 32 teams.

Matt Judon deserves job after a late-season surge with Falcons

While Judon never hit a Pro-Bowl level, he started making an impact late last season.

After an eight-game sackless streak, he took down the quarterback four times in his final seven games.

Something else to consider is what he said publicly after the season ended: he blamed the coaching staff for their usage of him, and he had a point.

Every team can always use another pass rusher, which is why Judon's unemployment is surprising. There has been little interest or talk around the league, despite him wanting to continue his NFL career.

We can cross the Falcons off the list of potential destinations. They have no room, and if they were going to bring him back, they would've before the draft.

As with most players in his situation, a team with Super Bowl aspirations makes the most sense.

The first team that comes to mind is the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him in 2016. He fits them perfectly as a rotational pass rusher.

The Bills have been known to bring in veteran edge rushers (i.e., Von Miller). They need extra depth after signing the injury-prone Joey Bosa.

Really, you could make a case for any team to sign Judon.

Needless to say, the four-time Pro Bowl deserves a spot on someone's roster. His reliability, past production, and veteran leadership is enough for a team to take a flier on him.

Hopefully, he will be able to continue his NFL career on a contending team.

