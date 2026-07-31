Former NFL Draft bust has been the Falcons' breakout star in training camp

There's nothing the Atlanta Falcons love more than a reclamation project. They have an affinity for giving former highly-touted prospects a new home in hopes of turning their careers around. But Atlanta has also become a haven for former first-round draft picks across the last couple of seasons.

It just so happens that one of those former first-round draft busts has been making an impression in training camp--and I'm not talking about Jahan Dotson. Veteran cornerback C.J. Henderson spent most of 2025 on the Falcons' practice squad, but played well in the limited action he saw down the stretch.

It sure seems like Henderson has sustained that momentum in camp. In their first practice of training camp, he mainly worked with the second-team defense, but he had a nice pass breakup against Chris Blair in 7-on-7s and nearly picked off Jack Strand in the team period, but he couldn't hold on.

Former first-round pick C.J. Henderson has found a new home in Atlanta

In the Falcons' second session since training camp started, the 27-year-old was even better. After Strand threw a pass behind his intended receiver, Henderson swooped in and made a beautiful one-handed interception. I guess almost everything's been coming up C.J. in training camp thus far.

While he likely won't start, the 2020 first-round pick is proving that he can play a key depth role within the Dirty Birds' cornerback room. And unlike last summer, Henderson has placed himself on the inside track to stick around on the 53-man roster next month.

Before last season, the former No. 9 overall pick hadn't played in a regular season game since 2023 and had bounced around the league, but he's in the process of finding a home in Atlanta. In addition to his strong showing in camp, he had a game-sealing interception against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

The Florida product should entrench himself as the top outside CB option behind A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Avieon Terrell--and the latter may kick inside. Since Dee Alford left in free agency, the Falcons are banking on someone in the secondary taking a step forward, and early returns make it seem like Henderson could be that person.

The Falcons' cornerback competition is still ongoing, but C.J. Henderson has shined to the point where it seems like he's pulling away from Cobee Bryant and Clark Phillips. If he keeps up this level of production throughout the summer, it may not be long before he sheds that "draft bust" label too.