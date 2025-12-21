Falcons' Jamal Agnew decision suddenly opened the door for oft-criticized draft bust

The Atlanta Falcons have inherited no shortage of problems throughout their nightmare season, their special teams woes have become impossible to ignore. They signed former Pro Bowler Jamal Agnew this offseason to operate as the return man, but that decision has flopped to massive proportions.

Entering Week 16, Atlanta's special teams are the worst in the NFL, as they rank dead last in both yards gained per kickoff return and yards allowed per kickoff return. And the continued special teams woes led the Falcons to release Agnew after healthy scratching him in Week 15 against the Bucs.

They also elevated Edge Khalid Kareem and WR Chris Blair from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Arizona. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 20, 2025

After missing all of 2024 due to injury, Agnew struggled to recapture his old form this season. The 30-year-old fumbled three times, including a costly muffed punt against the Jets, on just 45 combined kick and punt returns this season, which turned out to be the root of some of the special teams woes.

Falcons finally cut Jamal Agnew, address their lack CB depth by signing C.J. Henderson to the active roster before Week 16 matchup

As of late, it seemed like practice squad pickup Deven Thompkins supplanted him on the depth chart as the primary return man, so it seemed like only a matter of time before the Dirty Birds made the change permanent. And so far, it's managed to pay off in a major way due to Thompkins' explosiveness.

In a corresponding move, cornerback C.J. Henderson was signed to the active roster. The 2020 first-round pick of the Jaguars has been on the practice squad all year long, and with Billy Bowman Jr. out for the year and Mike Hughes inactive, he and undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant will have to step up.

But given Henderson hasn't suited up on a Sunday since 2023, the Cardinals could look to frequently target the Florida product in a game that could dictate his future.

The Falcons also placed Pro Bowl special teamer KhaDarrel Hodge on season-ending IR and promoted Jammie Robinson from the practice squad, which means Henderson and fellow practice squad call-up Chris Blair will more than likely play a pivotal role for the Falcons on special teams.

Moreover, Khalid Kareem was promoted from the practice squad, which could spell trouble about James Pearce Jr.'s availability against the Cardinals. But then again this could also just be another precautionary move from Raheem Morris amid a flurry of special teams-centric moves.

Like the rest of this coaching staff, special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is firmly on the hot seat, so here's hoping the significant ripple effect that comes with releasing Agnew and making a minor shakeup will have a positive effect on the Falcons' woeful special teams production.