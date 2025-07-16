The NFL is missing the cold hard facts about Michael Penix Jr. and Falcons

Last year, the NFL saw its biggest influx of new quarterback talent in a long time. There were six passers picked in the first 12 picks, and all but one of them proved why they were top draft picks.

The only one who didn't was J.J. McCarthy, due to his season-ending injury in preseason.

This offseason we have heard about how great Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix are, but Michael Penix Jr. is often overlooked despite proving he can be one of the best in the game.

Facts prove Michael Penix Jr. will be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks

It was impossible not to fall in love with Michael Penix Jr.'s game in college. The lefty had the best outside-the-numbers arm and could rifle passes to anywhere on the field with unbelievable velocity.

That is why the Falcons took him with the No. 8 pick, even after signing Kirk Cousins a month prior.

With hindsight, you can say that it probably saved them from another stretch of despair.

Yes, we have only seen him start three games, but he showed he can be elite in those three games.

2024 PFF Passing Grades

(Min. 100 attempts)



1. Joe Burrow CIN - 92.8

2. Lamar Jackson BAL - 92.6

3. Justin Herbert LAC - 90.8

4. Michael Penix Jr. ATL - 87.6

5. Derek Carr NO - 86.7 pic.twitter.com/MBz9PRqVkm — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) January 6, 2025

Keep in mind, this is a quarterback who was thrown into the fire after getting second-team snaps all season. Darnell Mooney even said he hadn't caught a pass from him before he was named the starter.

Not many, if any, quarterbacks in the league played better than Penix during that end-of-season stretch, let alone amongst rookies.

He did have some rocky moments during his first two starts, but it helped him put together an unreal finale against the Panthers.

Pro Football Focus handed him a grade of 95.6, which was the fourth highest at the position on the year. He earned it because he made seven "big time throws" with zero "turnover worthy plays."

When a quarterback can be aggressive and explosive without putting the ball in harm's way, he is elite.

All the facts say that Michael Penix Jr. will have the best sophomore season in 2025 and establish himself as one of the best at the most important position.

Just think about what a quarterback, who already produced at a high level despite having literally ZERO chemistry with his receivers, can do with a full offseason of work... It is scary for the rest of the league...