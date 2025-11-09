From Athens to Berlin: How Jalon Walker can wreak havoc overseas in Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons’ trip overseas to face the Colts in Berlin comes at a pivotal time in the campaign. Losers of three straight, the Falcons are desperate for a spark. Against a Colts team led by Daniel Jones and a potent run game, Atlanta’s path to victory is simple: create chaos in the pocket.

Enter rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker, the former Georgia standout who played his best game as a pro in Week 9 against New England, tallying four pressures, two sacks, two hurries, three tackles, and three run stops. And it was that performance that saw him be named the NFL's Rookie of the Week.

He was all over the field, using his burst and range to impact both the run and pass, and as more snaps are earned, the game is starting to slow down for one of the 2026 draft's most skilled athletes.

Now, the spotlight gets brighter. In front of an international audience over the pond, the Falcons’ first-round rookie has the chance to showcase exactly why Atlanta spent night one capital on him. His assignment? Make Jones uncomfortable -- and keep it that way.

Jalon Walker's impact will be crucial if the Falcons want to pull off an overseas upset

For Jones, as he always has, he remains a streaky passer, but is dangerous when given time. He’s also a deceptively athletic scrambler who can extend plays with his legs, forcing defenses to stay disciplined in their rush lanes -- that’s why Walker’s role on Sunday morning will be so vital.

Paired with fellow rookie James Pearce Jr. off the edge, Atlanta has the personnel to challenge Indianapolis’ offensive line and test Jones’ decision-making. Pearce's explosive first step and Walker’s versatility as a blitzer form a tandem that can dictate tempo and tone early in the game.

And while both of the young rookies' best football is to come down the line, playing off of each other is something that has already occurred, and remains a massive bright spot in relatively limited snaps with both players on the field at the same time.

For a Falcons team that’s struggled to generate consistent pass rush in recent weeks, it's potential impact could flip the script.

For Falcons HC Raheem Morris, he's emphasized playing with controlled aggression, intelligent violence -- not just getting to the quarterback, but finishing plays when opportunities present themselves. If Walker can replicate the effort and production he showed against New England, the Falcons could finally regain some defensive momentum.

In an atmosphere built for spectacle, Atlanta’s defensive youth movement has the chance to steal the show. For the Falcons to snap their losing streak and ultimately keep pace in the NFC South, Walker must again be the heartbeat of the front seven -- the tone-setter who turns pressure into production.