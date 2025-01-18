Georgia Bulldogs defender pointed to as the perfect prospect for Atlanta

PFF put together a list of the perfect first-round prospects for each team. The fit for the Atlanta Falcons won't come as a surprise with pass rusher Mykel Williams being pointed to as the best fit. Williams is officially head for the draft and is unquestionably the best fit for the Falcons. The only concern is whether or not the pass rusher will still be on the board when Atlanta's number is called on draft night.

Williams isn't a perfect prospect needing to improve his hand fighting and learning not to lose contain. These are things that can be coached and improved at the next level. One of the biggest things working in his favor is not only is he a great pass rushing prospect but a solid run defender. Everything that is a concern for the pass rusher can be fixed with the right landing spot and coaching.

Georgia Bulldogs Mykel Williams would be the perfect offseason addition for Atlanta

The Georgia Bulldog has been consistently pointed to as a clear offseason fit for the Falcons. The concern comes in when you consider whether or not Williams will still be on the board or if the Falcons will move down. If the team has a shot to draft the edge rusher they should remain locked in at their current draft spot.

However, if Williams and the best pass rushing prospects are off the board Atlanta should attempt a move down. Already the team is missing two draft picks thanks to a tampering penalty and the Matthew Judon trade. It makes sense for the Falcons to attempt to add more picks with the current limited cap space they have to offer.

The best path to that might be trading down in the first-round. If that happens there is zero chance the team is going to land Mykel Williams. Still, it is a name worth keeping a close eye on as the draft nears.