How would the Atlanta Falcons replace a traded Kyle Pitts?

Kyle Pitts is heading into his fifth-year option of his rookie deal and his future status with the Atlanta Falcons is to be determined. His $10.8 million salary is fully guaranteed so he will either be on the roster or traded -- those are the only options.

If the Falcons find a trade partner at some point this offseason then the real work would begin. With no pass-catching option to replace Pitts, they would need to find a replacement which is easier said than done.

Falcons' options if Kyle PItts is traded this offseason

The two most likely avenues to replace a traded Kyle Pitts are in free agency or through the draft. Each has its advantages but with few resources available we likely won't see an overly aggressive approach.

Starting with the free agent market, there are some interesting, risky options. Juwan Johnson will demand top dollar because of his potential -- could the Falcons steal him from their division rival?

Tyler Conklin, Mo Alie-Cow, Mike Gesicki, and Gerald Everett are the other names to monitor. Pay particular attention to Everett who overlapped with OC Zac Robinson with the Rams.

When it comes to the draft, I don't think we can count out the idea of the Falcons using their top pick on a tight end -- Penn State's Tyler Warren being the top option. Having said that, using a mid-round pick would be more likely; it is a deep tight end class so it may be the perfect time to replace Kyle Pitts.

All in all, I am not convinced the Falcons will trade Kyle Pitts. No player on the open market will match his production at an equal or lesser price. The draft would be a more likely option but it looks like the Falcons are going all in on their defense with their limited picks.