Ian Cunningham took a subtle shot at Terry Fontenot's draft strategy with Falcons

If there was something we learned during new Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham's introductory press conference, it was his love for draft picks.

There were multiple instances where he mentioned the accumulation of draft picks as the most important part of managing an NFL team.

Unfortunately, it is something the Falcons have very little of in the 2026 Draft. And Cunningham's comments pointed toward the opposite philosophy from the guy he just replaced, Terry Fontenot.

"I love picks. You use those as currency."



Ian Cunningham discusses his draft strategy. Perhaps something to think about come NFL Draft time for the #Falcons without a first round pick. — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) February 3, 2026

There are plenty more comments along those similar lines stemming from Tuesday's introductory press conference.

Ian Cunningham is not a fan of Terry Fontenot's actions as Falcons GM

Fontenot's final draft was his best draft; he managed to snag four defensive starters who are building blocks for the future.

However, in the process, he also traded away the team's first-round pick in April's draft. That is painful, even if it turned into the rookie sack leader and only first-year player with double-digit sacks, James Pearce Jr.

Listening to what the new general manager had to say about his ideology, it presents significant concern in the upcoming draft. The Falcons have five draft picks -- they are without their first- and fifth-round picks.

When you take a look at Cunningham's past nine drafts as a member of the Eagles (2017-2021) and Bears (2022-2025) front offices, he has only made fewer than eight selections three times (2018, 2019, 2024)

2017: 8

2018: 5

2019: 5

2020: 10

2021: 9

2022: 11

2023: 10

2024: 5

2025: 8

While he wasn't the top guy in each of those draft rooms, he is a product of his environment, and that was confirmed in his first appearance in front of the Atlanta media.

Each of the general managers he has worked under -- Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore, Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, and Ryan Poles in Chicago -- has implemented the philosophy of taking as many bites at the apple as possible.

Cunningham talked about how in his first season in Chicago, they had just five picks due to the Justin Fields trade, yet exited that draft by picking 10 players.

Unfortunately for the 2026 Falcons, they don't have Khalil Mack to trade as they did with the Bears (perhaps we could see a star player shockingly traded?). They also traded back three times in the fifth round,; a round the Falcons ironically don't have a pick in.

That said, there are other ways to entice other teams to send picks your way.

Needless to say, we shouldn't expect to see Fontenot's aggressive, go-get-the-player-you-want mindset moving forward. This will be all about accumulating as many talents as possible, hoping you hit on a few.