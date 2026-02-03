Ian Cunningham just alarmingly evaded questions about who Falcons will start at QB

NFL decision-makers are masters at evading certain questions from the media -- right or wrong.

Clearly, there are things that can't be discussed in front of the cameras; they have to keep the cards close to the vest.

This certainly happened when Matt Ryan and new general manager Ian Cunningham were asked about Michael Penix Jr.'s status at QB1.

Ryan said he and Cunningham could not answer whether or not Penix will be the starter when he returns, because neither are the coach of the team. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 3, 2026

This is a little bit concerning for the projected QB1. Owner Arthur Blank has gone as far as naming him the franchise quarterback, even before any hires were made. While it makes sense that they wouldn't want to step on Kevin Stefanski's toes, why is this even a question?

Michael Penix Jr.'s spot as Falcons' QB1 might not be as certain as we all thought

Cunningham is a few days into his tenure as Falcons general manager; there is a lot he has to get up to speed on with his new team. However, quarterback shouldn't be one those sore spots.

The new general manager was a hot commodity among the select teams looking for a new one. During the interview process, the Falcons had to convince him that they were his top option, and much of that has to do with the most important position in sports.

No one would've blinked an eye if they had named Penix Jr. as the starter once he returns from injury -- including Stefanski, who was sitting off camera.

This team has no choice but to start the former first-round pick. This was undoubtedly discussed during the interview process. The combined vision between Stefanski and Cunningham should start with the quarterback position and Stefanski clearly trusts Penix Jr. to run his offense once healthy.

Kirk Cousins may still be on the roster, but everything is pointing toward his release in the coming month. While they could bring him back, it would be in a spot-starter, eventual-backup role, based on what he has shown since arriving in Atlanta, or they sign a backup in free agency.

No one knows what Penix Jr. will turn into. The only way you answer that is by throwing him back into the arena with a coaching staff that knows how to develop the position. Without a first-round pick and limited cap space, there are no other options. This is MPJ's team.

Ultimately, he will be the starter, and these evasive comments will be in the rearview mirror. Nevertheless, it is difficult to ignore the fact that these two top decision-makers weren't steadfast in naming the former Washington Husky as QB1.