Ian Cunningham would be foolish not to take a chance on combine darling in NFL Draft

Through all of the question marks surrounding the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback situation, Ian Cunningham is exploring all avenues to bolster the QB room. Now that Kirk Cousins is being cut, Michael Penix Jr. is the only QB on the Falcons' roster right now, and he's not even healthy right now.

Given the uncertainty with Penix, Cunningham should be doing his homework on the 2026 quarterback class. After Fernando Mendoza, we have no clue how things will end up, but Arkansas' QB Taylen Green did himself plenty of favors with a historic combine that Atlanta should keep in mind.

Green is the definition of an enigma at the QB position. He's nearly 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, yet put up eye-popping numbers on Saturday. In addition to a 4.37 40-yard dash, his 43.5" vertical and 11.02" broad jump broke combine records, which all but confirmed he'll get selected during the 2026 draft.

The 23-year-old was previously looked at as a guy who may not even be drafted despite his immense physical tools. He's a very raw prospect that has a lot to work on, but now, teams like the Falcons should be chomping at the bit to take a chance on a player with these traits on Day 3 of the draft.

The Falcons need to take a flier on Arkansas' Taylen Green on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

A 4.37 40 time is impressive in itself, but doing that at 6-foot-5 and 7/8 is practically unheard of. He also broke Anthony Richardson's vertical record, which helped him finish with a 9.99 relative athletic score. With that athleticism and a rocket arm, there's no team that shouldn't want to draft this guy.

There are plenty of similarities between Green and Richardson, but the main difference between them is that AR-15 was drafted at 20 years old with all of these elite traits, while the Boise State transfer will turn 24 in October, meaning that he won't have the same luxury of extra time on his side.

For all of the tools that he has that Kevin Stefanski and this coaching staff can work with, Green's decision-making has left a lot to be desired. The former Liberty Bowl MVP threw 11 interceptions in 2025, which is. afar cry from Penix, who is one of the least turnover-prone quarterbacks in football.

Given what we saw in Indianapolis, even if Green doesn't work out as a quarterback, he could still have a role in the NFL. He could be a Taysom Hill-like player utilized in set packages, but I also think he would be a really fun reclamation project if he were to change positions to wide receiver or tight end.

The Falcons would be foolish not to consider a late-round flier at the quarterback position, especially with the supporting cast they have. Of the options that are likely going to be available, trying to turn Taylen Green into the player he has the potential to become would be the best course of action behind Penix.