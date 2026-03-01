Rising WR prospect made a jaw-dropping Michael Penix Jr. admission at the combine

If the Atlanta Falcons want to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr., one of their biggest priorities of the offseason should be to add help at receiver. They'll be exploring all avenues, but perhaps the best place to do so is during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they'll get a close look at this WR class all week long.

Earlier this week, Ian Cunningham revealed that wideout will be a major point of emphasis for the Falcons during the NFL combine, and they'll have their pick of the litter. It's a strong receiver class, and many of them will be in play for Atlanta at the 48th pick, including Alabama WR Germie Bernard.

Bernard is an interesting case, as he played with Penix with Washington in 2023, but he had some high praise for his former college QB. While addressing the media, the speedster revealed that Penix is the best quarterback he's ever played with, which is a surprising answer given the circumstances.

In addition to to catching passes from the 25-year-old with the Huskies, Bernard played with other quality college quarterbacks. He spent 2025 playing with future first-round pick Ty Simpson, and two other NFL-caliber signal-callers in Jalen Milroe at Alabama and Payton Thorne at Michigan State.

But his words also suggest he could be open to a reunion with his old QB with the Dirty Birds.

Alabama WR Germie Bernard could be privy to a reunion with Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL

During his lone season catching passes from the Falcons' expected franchise QB, Bernard was a rotational receiver. He was stuck behind Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan on Washington's wide receiver depth chart, which makes his praise of Penix that much more notable.

Even still, he caught 34 passes for 419 yards and two scores for a UW team that lost to Michigan the national championship and finished second in the country in passing offense. After all, this was the year where the 2024 first-rounder was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, so his praise is quite justified.

But let's get our heads out of the past and start considering the present (and future) for the Falcons. Drake London is the only receiver on the roster who has a true long-term future in Atlanta, and there have been a few hiccups in extension negotiations, so the clock is ticking to get a new deal done.

Not only is surrounding Penix with a receiver he's familiar with a great move from Kevin Stefanski, who has been clear in his desire to make his QB more comfortable in the offense he also comes with route running prowess, vertical juice, and most importantly, the capacity to be utilized in a multitude of ways, which this offense lacked in 2025.

Penix's strong arm shouldn't be wasted by having him throw to guys like Darnell Mooney and David Sills V beyond London and Kyle Pitts. The 22-year-old has learned from many future NFL receivers, so Bernard could become the true jack-of-all trades WR both Penix and this Atlanta offense needs to see him turn a corner upon his return next season.