Impending Raheem Morris decision could seal this Falcons veteran's offseason fate

The writing is on the wall for the Atlanta Falcons to move on from Raheem Morris this offseason, as even Michael Penix Jr.'s partial ACL tear might not be enough for Atlanta to retain him. And with the Falcons sitting at 3-7 and amid a five-game losing streak, it's no secret that an influx of changes are coming.

However, those changes won't just be relegated to leadership. While Morris and Terry Fontenot might be operating on a clock, players all over the roster could be in jeopardy this offseason. But nobody's standing with the team is in more jeopardy this spring than veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The 28-year-old has been perhaps the biggest disappointment in Atlanta this season, as he's enjoyed a significant regression after coming just short of 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. Mooney has struggled with both injuries and drops which will most likely spell the end of his time in red and black.

It would be shocking if Darnell Mooney remained with the Falcons in 2026

Through eight games this season, Mooney has caught just 16 of his 42 passes for 224 yards and his 11.9% drop rate marked a career-high. But the worst part is knowing that the Dirty Birds' alternative options at wideout are just as horrific means that they'll need him to step up down the stretch.

The Tulane product signed a three-year, $39 contract with the Falcons prior to last season, and that decision has looked like a disaster. But Spotrac identified that his deal has an out after this season, which could save Atlanta from having to pay an $18 million cap hit to the veteran receiver in 2026.

If he is released this offseason, the Falcons will only take on $11 million in dead cap, which is far from unrealistic for a team that still needs to sign both Drake London and Bijan Robinson to long-term extensions. And it could open the door for a new regime to address the position during the draft.

2026 is another draft where the crops of wideouts look incredibly impressive, and it can help the team find a perfect complement to London. The offense requires someone who could be utilized a little more creatively, so Alabama's Germie Bernard and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion make too much sense.

It's becoming clear that with a new regime, only a few players on this roster are safe, so if Arthur Blank opts to make a change in leadership, Mooney could be one of the casualties of that decision. Especially when you consider that Morris had him playing through an injury.