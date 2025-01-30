Insider names Falcons as landing spot for future Hall of Fame pass rusher

Things may come full circle for the Atlanta Falcons and Khalil Mack -- over a decade after the team was rumored to have immense draft interest in the pass rusher, the two sides may finally become acquainted.

Khalil Mack will be a highly sought-after free agent in March and plays a position the Falcons badly need. If Terry Fontenot can manipulate the cap, we may see the future Pro Football Hall of Famer in red and black.

ESPN insider names Falcons as potential landing spot for Khalil Mack

A veteran pass rusher with Khalil Mack's pedigree would be perfect for the Atlanta Falcons. New(ish) defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will look to upgrade his unit's pass rush and Mack feels like the perfect piece.

ESPN released an article detailing the top 50 free agents this offseason (ESPN+ required). Insider Jeremy Fowler included a small excerpt of what he has been hearing about each of the players

Mack's excerpt specifically mentioned Atlanta and Carolina as teams who should have interest in their No. 7 free agent. That would certainly be welcomed by the many fans who have waited for a dominant pass rusher for a long time.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old Khalil Mack has already confirmed he will play next season and should receive another modest contract.

Mack enters his 12th season sitting 32nd all-time in career sacks with 107.5. He has racked up those sacks during his four years with the Raiders and Bears and, most recently, three with the Chargers. While his 2024 season only saw him register six sacks, he was coming off an incredible 17-sack year in the prior season. He still has a lot to offer a team.

It sounds like he will hit the open market in March and the Falcons should have interest -- if they can clear up some cap space.

Joining the Falcons would be a full-circle moment. The team was rumored to have interest in Mack during the 2014 NFL Draft. At the time, reports were swirling about then-GM Thomas Dimitroff looking to trade up to land the Buffalo pass rusher.

Atlanta ultimately stayed put taking Texas A&M offensive tackle Jake Matthews -- one pick after the Raiders drafted Mack. The Falcons are pretty happy with how that pick has turned out.

Perhaps, we may see the fifth and sixth picks in the 2014 NFL Draft become teammates soon.