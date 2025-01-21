4 free agents who will follow Jeff Ulbrich to Atlanta Falcons

Following the firing of Jimmy Lake, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris searched for his new defensive coordinator. He landed on Jeff Ulbrich, a familiar face he worked closely with most recently in 2020.

Ulbrich spent the past four years as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets, eventually landing the interim head coach tag. He worked closely with many great players on a defense that ranked top five each of the past three seasons.

Let's look at four players who may follow their coach to the city of Atlanta.

Free agents that could follow Jeff Ulbrich to the Atlanta Falcons

1. Haason Reddick, OLB

Haason Reddick was a trade target for the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Their interest in him was dashed after the Jets snagged him and his tenure in New York was strange.

Perhaps Jeff Ulbrich could be soured on how Reddick handled things with his contract, but this is a position of need and Reddick has a history of success. That said, he didn't make much of an impact in limited action.

Out of every player on this list, Reddick is the least probable signing.

2. Jamien Sherwood, LB

Jamien Sherwood is a rising star who has Jeff Ulbrich's respect. The young linebacker is a converted safety who flies around the field making big plays.

The Falcons could seriously use his athleticism. When Ulbrich was calling the defense in Atlanta he had Deion Jones; they need that type of playmaker. Sherwood would fill that role much like he has for Ulbrich's team these past few years. Pairing him with Kaden Elliss would stabilize the position.

Troy Andersen will have something to say about this signing but there is no way you can trust him to stay healthy for a full season.

3. D.J. Reed, CB

We know the Atlanta Falcons must add talent at the cornerback position this offseason. A.J. Terrell is as good as they come but his teammates were inconsistent, at best.

D.J. Reed has significant starting experience on a defense that has shut the opposition down. He played opposite Sauce Gardner and saw a lot of passes heading his direction. He has proven he can be a good counterpart and signing him would fix a massive problem for the Falcons defense.

4. Isaiah Oliver, CB

Isaiah Oliver could find himself back with the team that drafted him. The veteran corner played great as a slot corner in his final games with the Atlanta Falcons.

Terry Fontenot should jump on a deal with Oliver if he is willing to take a short, cheap contract. At worst, you have some extra depth; at best, you have yourself a great slot corner.