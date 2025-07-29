It took Michael Penix Jr. one training camp throw to prove himself to the NFL

Michael Penix Jr. was a widely hated pick by the Atlanta Falcons one year ago, but now he is wowing everyone as he enters his first season as an NFL starter.

Those who watched the Falcons' final three games know Penix Jr. has what it takes to be among the NFL's elite. However, there are still those that are unaware.

At least until this video of the second-year quarterback has made the rounds on social media, showing just how incredibly talented his left arm is.

I mean, do I need say more?

Michael Penix Jr. clearly throws the best deep ball in the National Football League

I have been enamored by Michael Penix Jr.'s ability going back to his days at Indiana. Unfortunately, his final years there didn't turn out the way anyone would've hoped, but they helped lead him to an incredible run at Washington.

No one in the country threw a better deep ball than MPJ during his run to the National Championship in 2023, and few ever have.

Between being a lefty, having the tightest spiral, and throwing effortlessly, watching him throw deep is something to behold.

That video is something most NFL quarterbacks would be in awe over.

No offense to Kirk Cousins, but it is the polar opposite of this throw from last year.

It is why many believe the Dirty Birds could re-enter the conversation of having a top-five offense, like they so often did during the Matt Ryan glory years.

All this said, there is so much more to playing the quarterback position than throwing a perfect deep spiral. Penix Jr. still has to go out there and prove himself beyond his three starts as a rookie.

Nevertheless, we have seen nothing to that would make us think that he can't become one of the best players in the league as soon as this season. He has all the talent and intelligence to take the Falcons deep.

