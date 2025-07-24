Michael Penix Jr.'s first training camp comments are music to Falcons fans' ears

We have talked about him a lot recently, but Kyle Pitts is entering a pivotal year five that could earn or lose him millions of dollars.

After a stunning rookie year, the tight end has struggled with consistency in his three years since. However, at least some of the blame lies on the revolving quarterback door.

Which is why many think Pitts will revive his career with Michael Penix Jr. throwing him the ball, and early training camp signs are pointing to that.

Michael Penix Jr. is focusing on getting the ball to Kyle PItts

A good tight end can be gold for any quarterback, especially a young quarterback like Michael Penix Jr.

So hearing that Penix was throwing the ball to Kyle Pitts in training camp is music to the ears of all Falcons fans.

Michael Penix Jr.’s favorite target EARLY in 11-on-11? Kyle Pitts — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) July 24, 2025

Michael Penix under pressure, finds a wide open Kyle Pitts down the sideline for an explosive gain. Rookie Xavier Watts saves the TD #Falcons — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 24, 2025

Yes, it is only day one of training camp, but it is great to see. Those two had rocky chemistry in three games last year; there were good moments like the game-tying fourth-down touchdown against Washington, but there were also a lot of bad ones.

Another issue is that Pitts has seemed like an afterthought in the offense, with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, and Bijan Robinson often seeing more action than him.

But, if Penix's comments after practice were any indication, that is changing in what is a contract year for the tight end.

"See we got KP the ball? Gonna be a lot of that."

👀👀

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr, unprompted, started his training camp press conference making sure everyone noticed how they got Kyle Pitts involved at practice. pic.twitter.com/EmSpadl8oQ — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) July 24, 2025

It certainly seems like the second-year quarterback has taken the Pitts hate personally. He has heard the talk and is ready to change the trajectory of the former fourth-overall pick.

He didn't wait for the question, he came out with the answer that everyone wanted to hear.

All this said, it is day one of seeing the team on the field, and we are far from seeing them do this where it ultimately matters, a 60-minute football game.

