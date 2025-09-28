It took one half for Raheem Morris to prove all of the doubters wrong

The difference between the Atlanta Falcons' offense in Week 3 and Week 4 has been stark. After being shut out by the Carolina Panthers last weekend, the offense finally looks like the unit fans were expecting to see entering the season. Patience was wearing thin for Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson, and it seems like they've silenced the doubters—for now.

At halftime, the Dirty Birds are beating the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders 17-10, helping to spoil Marcus Mariota's return to Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr is 12-of-17 with 150 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half and looks the best he has all season. It's proof the changes Robinson and Morris have made have paid off handsomely this afternoon.

The biggest difference has been in the play-calling. Robinson has finally opened up the offense, letting Penix push the ball downfield instead of keeping everything short and conservative. The big plays have been frequent, as the Penix to Drake London has finally come alive, terrorizing a beat-up Washington secondary.

The Falcons' offense has finally returned to form in Week 4

In the first half, Atlanta out-gained Washington by nearly 100 yards in a performance that will certainly ease fans' concerns. London amassed 95 receiving yards in the first 30 minutes on an impressive 41.1% target share. After the star receiver had a slow start to the year, Week 4 provided anything but.

The pair connected for a 43-yard gain in the second quarter which looked like by far Penix's best throw of the season. Kyle Pitts shined in the first half as well, which helped to open up the run game for Bijan Robinson.

Penix goes deep to London for the big pickup!



WASvsATL on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/Axai2Dsb4Q — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

After recording a measly 40.5 passer rating in Week 3, Penix almost tripled that in the first half of Week 4. If he maintains his 117.3 passer rating, it would mark his highest passer rating of the season—and the second-highest of his career.

Falcons fans know Dan Quinn all too well after he coached the team from 2015-2020, but the Atlanta offense has given his defense a fit. Robinson ran for 54 yards and a score in the first half and even Parker Romo bounced back after missing both of his field goal attempts at Bank of America Stadium.

For the first time this season, Atlanta’s offense looks dangerous. The real question now? Whether they can keep the fireworks going after halftime and finally put together a complete, four-quarter performance and improve to 2-2 entering next week's bye.

