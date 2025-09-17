J.J. McCarthy injury forces Vikings into desperate quarterback decision

In the Atlanta Falcons' 22-6 rout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, disaster struck for Minnesota. It was reported that Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him in Week 3, before ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain and would miss 2-4 weeks.

With the No. 10 overall pick in 2024 sidelined, Carson Wentz will draw the start for Minnesota—but Kevin O'Connell's squad still searched for reinforcements, and their choice was unexpected. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings signed former Falcons starter Desmond Ridder to back up Wentz.

The #Vikings are signing QB Desmond Ridder to the 53-man roster, with JJ McCarthy suffering an ankle injury, per me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/nCsmmbSNg3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2025

Just when his career was on its last legs, this stop in Minnesota will mark Ridder's fifth NFL destination and fourth since the start of 2024. And for most Atlanta fans, it provides some dramatic irony that will bring some painful memories back to the surface.

Somehow, Desmond Ridder just received another NFL shot

After a stellar career at Cincinnati which saw him lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft—perhaps the worst quarterback draft in NFL history. And that makes sense, because when Ridder was starting for the Dirty Birds, he was flat out awful.

In 17 starts as a Falcon, the 26-year-old threw for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He began his career as a backup to Marcus Mariota before taking over at the end of the 2022 season. From there, the additions of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr saw the Louisville native get shipped off to Arizona during the 2024 offseason.

He also started one game with the Raiders in 2024, before being cut and spending the majority of training camp with the Bengals. After he was cut, it seemed like his career was coming to an end, but should now enter a competition undrafted rookie Max Brosmer to be Minnesota's third-string quarterback.

Between Ridder, Jake Browning, and Brett Rypien, the Bengals and Vikings have swapped backups—which is ironic given they face one another in Week 3.

The former All-AAC standout never stuck around as a starter, but can be at least remain a semi-respectable backup. McCarthy struggled in Week 2, but the situation is too good for things not to work out.

If Ridder somehow sees the field, he'll have the luxury of throwing to Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, Jalen Nailor, Adam Thielen, and Jordan Addison when he returns from suspension. But either way, his NFL tale lives ond.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: