We don't know for sure how close Arthur Blank is to firing general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris, but you have to figure that if things don't improve in the second half of the season, seats will be warming up.

That means Blanks' two leading men need to be aggressive before Tuesday's trade deadline. This team isn't good enough to make a postseason push, yet. But they could be if they play their cards right.

They need to change that by making one (or two) of these trades.

4 trade deadline moves that could help save Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris' jobs

1. Falcons must trade for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has never been a superstar wide receiver, but the Falcons don't necessarily need a superstar receiver. They need a reliable one.

Drake London is the unquestioned superstar, and pairing Meyers with him would do wonders for Michael Penix Jr. and the offense. The Raiders receiver has 29 catches for 329 yards and no touchdowns this season playing in a disastrous Las Vegas offense.

Currently, the Falcons have one player at the position with more than 160 yards. That is insane. It is time to take action and add to the severely disappointing unit. However, acquiring him would mean paying him.

2. Falcons must trade for Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux or Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Obviously, one of these players is more exciting than the other, but either of them would be a significant boost for the defense.

EDGE has not been the problem for the defense, but adding to the unit is never a bad idea. Arnold Ebiketie has yet to step up, Leonard Floyd has been solid, and the rookies have been relied on more than the coaches would like.

Both of these guys are very athletic for their position and could flourish in Jeff Ulbrich's scheme.

3. Falcons must trade for Bengals LB Logan Wilson

I am less on board for trading for a linebacker because the Falcons should get Troy Andersen and Divine Deablo back at some point during this season. It's all just a matter of when.

That said, the Falcons are in peril until then. The coaching staff has remained steadfast in JD Bertrand, despite him being awful. So it is time for Fontenot to force them to make a change.

Veteran Logan Wilson would be the top target. He recently requested a trade from the struggling Bengals, and the Dirty Birds could really use the perennial 100-tackle linebacker.

4. Falcons must trade away QB Kirk Cousins AND EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Kirk Cousins and Arnold Ebiketie are no longer needed on the Falcons roster, assuming Penix Jr. can stay healthy.

For Cousins, the Vikings seem like the most obvious landing spot. They have worked with him extensively before he came to Atlanta, and they are desperate for good quarterback play. Hopefully, they are desperate enough to trade for the veteran.

I had high hopes for Ebiketie this year, but he hasn't delivered, to say the least. The fourth-year pass-rusher has zero sacks, 21 tackles, and one tackle for loss this season after his solid six-sack season last year.

With his contract expiring, the front office needs to trade him to a team that can get the most out of him. He is wasting away in red and black.