Jalon Walker may force Falcons to make surprising move at NFL trade deadline

Despite the Atlanta Falcons' 3-3 record, the team has one of the best defenses in the league. Atlanta is allowing just 265.2 yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL this season. First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and a bunch of talented rookies, have played a pivotal role in the unit developing into one of the best in the league through seven weeks.

One of the rookies leading the way is Jalon Walker, who Atlanta selected with the 15th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The rookie pass-rusher is starting to find his stride, and is playing more snaps each week, but was inactive in Week 7.

As he continues to emerge, the Falcons may be encouraged to part ways with a veteran edge defender at the trade deadline. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen explained that in a recent article, saying there’s a slight chance Arnold Ebiketie could be moved.

ESPN says there’s a slim chance the Falcons will move Arnold Ebiketie ahead of the trade deadline

Fowler reported that Ebiketie has had trade interest since the offseason. Since the 26-year-old is in the final season of his rookie contract, and Atlanta is building around Walker, and their other first-round rookie James Pearce Jr., the team could be tempted to move Ebiketie ahead of the deadline.

"Ebiketie has had trade interest dating back to the offseason. The 2022 second-round pick is on an expiring contract, and rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker are a big part of Atlanta's future at edge rusher. The Falcons don't necessarily want to trade Ebiketie but typically at least listen to offers when presented." Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

Ebiketie was drafted by Atlanta in the second round of the 2022 Draft, and has been a productive member on defense in his career. In his first three years, he played in 50 games, recording 14.5 sacks, 93 tackles, 12 for a loss, four forced fumbles, and five pass deflections. Now, in his fourth season, he has 17 tackles through six games.

With this being a contract year for Ebiketie, the reality is his time with the Falcons is likely coming to an end. With Walker and Pearce viewed as the future in Atlanta, the team would probably let the Penn State product walk this offseason.

Understanding that, the Falcons must consider if they want to get something in return for Ebiketie at the trade deadline, or keep him around as a rotational pass-rusher on a team-friendly deal.